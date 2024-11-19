Public Consultation on Specifications for EUICC Certification under the EUCC scheme

ENISA has published specifications for the evaluation and certification of embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Cards (eUICCs) under the European Common Criteria-based cybersecurity certification scheme (EUCC). Recognising the potential role of eUICCs in the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, ENISA launched a public consultation to gather stakeholder input. This consultation aimed to assess interest in specifying, developing, evaluating, certifying, or using eUICCs and to identify potential timelines for these activities. The report presents an analysis of the feedback received. Published November 19, 2024 Language

