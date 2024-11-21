(Scroll down for English)

Υποψηφιότητα της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας για επανεκλογή στο Συμβούλιο του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού

Την υποψηφιότητα της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας για επανεκλογή στο Συμβούλιο του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού (ΔΝΟ) για τη διετία 2026-27 ανακοίνωσε η Υφυπουργός Ναυτιλίας κα Μαρίνα Χατζημανώλη, σε εκδήλωση που πραγματοποιήθηκε την Τετάρτη, 20 Νοεμβρίου 2024, από το Υφυπουργείο Ναυτιλίας, στην έδρα του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού (ΔΝΟ) στο Λονδίνο.

Η Κύπρος αποτελεί μέλος του Οργανισμού από το 1973 και εκλέγεται στο Συμβούλιο του από το 1987, συμβάλλοντας σημαντικά στις αποφάσεις του Οργανισμού. Στην ομιλία της, η Υφυπουργός Ναυτιλίας, παρουσιάζοντας την υποψηφιότητα της Κύπρου για επανεκλογή στο Συμβούλιο στην κατηγορία Γ, αναφέρθηκε στο έργο της Κύπρου στον Οργανισμό και τους στόχους της κυπριακής ναυτιλίας σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο. Την εκδήλωση τίμησαν με την παρουσία τους ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΔΝΟ κ. Arsenio Dominguez, Πρέσβεις και άλλοι διπλωμάτες. ****************

Candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization

The Deputy Minister of Shipping of the Republic of Cyprus, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, announced the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the period 2026-27, at an event held on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, at the IMO headquarters in London.