Multi Award Winning Country Group Small Town Sunday Drops 'TONIGHT IS CHRISTMAS' on Friday, November 22, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Town Sunday , the award-winning, country vocal band, is spreading holiday cheer with the release of their highly anticipated single " TONIGHT IS CHRISTMAS " on Friday, November 22, 2024. Written by Keith Worsham, Stan Munsey Jr., Don Matthews, and Steve Baccus, this festive tune was originally recorded by the legendary country band Alabama on their first Christmas album in 1985.Small Town Sunday, known for their soulful harmonies and authentic country sound, has been making waves in the music industry since their formation. With a string of successful singles and a loyal fan base, the band has quickly become a household name in Nashville and beyond. Their latest release, "TONIGHT IS CHRISTMAS," is sure to be a hit with fans and critics alike.The single, which captures the magic and joy of the holiday season, is a perfect addition to any Christmas playlist. "TONIGHT IS CHRISTMAS" showcases Small Town Sunday's signature sound and heartfelt harmonies, making it a must-listen for country music lovers everywhere. The band is excited to share this special song with their fans and hopes it will bring joy and happiness to all who hear it.Small Town Sunday's Matt Branch, expressed his excitement for the release, stating, "With all of the fighting and killing going on in Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries around the world, our hope is that at least for one night, or if only a few hours, the conflicts would cease in the spirit of hopeful peace and that we would realize that We are just fellow travelers on a journey to an unavoidable end. However you personally cerebrate Christmas or the Holiday season, I think we can all agree that peace on earth and good will toward mankind is one of the greatest gifts that we could give one another."Don't miss out on the holiday spirit - get ready to add "TONIGHT IS CHRISTMAS" to your holiday playlist. Small Town Sunday's latest single is sure to be a hit and will have you singing along.For more information on the band and their upcoming releases, visit their website at www.smalltownsunday.com

