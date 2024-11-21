Houston Exotics Service Center Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Houston Exotics Service Center Grand opening celebration of Houston Exotics Service Center Grand Opening Celebration

Guests in Attendance Helped Support Lamborghini Houston’s ‘Movember’ Fundraiser

Not only did we celebrate the expansion of our Houston Exotics campus, but we also came together as a community to support a cause that’s close to our hearts.” — General Manager Pablo Delgado

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The all-new Houston Exotics Service Center recently hosted a Grand Opening celebration in which guests contributed to Lamborghini Houston’s “Movember” fundraiser promoting awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention. The state-of-the-art, 50,000 square-foot addition to the Houston Exotics campus (Lamborghini Houston, McLaren Houston, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston) featured craft cocktails, a tequila bar, caviar and sushi station, a DJ and a photobooth.“The Grand Opening of our new service center was a truly special occasion,” said General Manager Pablo Delgado. “Not only did we celebrate the expansion of our Houston Exotics campus, but we also came together as a community to support a cause that’s close to our hearts. It was a memorable evening and a great way to raise awareness about issues we don’t talk enough about.”Lamborghini Houston’s Movember fundraiser continues through the end of the month. To make a donation, visit https://us.movember.com/team/2461402 Located at 13921 North Freeway, Houston, TX, the Houston Exotics Service Center offers specialized services for Lamborghini, McLaren, and Rolls-Royce, including factory accessories, scheduled maintenance, restoration, and acquisitions. The climate-controlled facility can accommodate up to 85 luxury and exotic vehicles, serviced by highly certified, top-tier technicians.While built with luxury and exotic brands in mind, the Houston Exotics Service Center welcomes all makes and models for exotic and hypercar vehicles. Equipped with the latest technology, the facility’s highly trained technicians handle everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs and full rebuilds, ensuring that all vehicles receive expert care.At the heart of the Houston Exotics Service Center's distinction is its team of certified technicians, whose expertise spans some of the most prestigious automotive brands. The facility proudly boasts five Lamborghini Master Certified and one Professional Certified technician, ensuring that Lamborghini owners receive the precision care their vehicles demand. The McLaren team includes specialists with Senior, Motorsports, and P1/Speedtail certifications, capable of expertly servicing McLaren’s most advanced models. Rolls-Royce clients benefit from the skill of three Certified Rolls-Royce technicians.Additionally, all eight of the center’s technicians are EV Certified, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to both traditional and electric vehicle service. This extensive range of certifications highlights indiGO’s commitment to excellence and positions the Houston Exotics Service Center as a leader in servicing high- performance and luxury vehicles.The Houston Exotics Service Center is now open and accepting appointments. For more information or to schedule a service, call (281) 248-8400 or visit https://www.indigoautogroup.com/luxury-vehicle-auto-repair-houston ***About indiGO Auto GroupindiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 28 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.