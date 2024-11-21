Submit Release
Draft housing guidance open for public comment

Commerce is seeking public comment on several new planning guidance documents. These fact sheets and guidance are intended to assist local communities in developing their own middle housing ordinances, regulations and other official controls.

Draft documents include:

Please submit comments using this public comment form (SmartSheet) by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Public participation webinar on December 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Commerce will host a public webinar on the Unit Lot Subdivision and Residential Parking Fact Sheets as well as the Co-Living Guidance document on Thursday, December 5, 2024 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

A recording of the webinar along with drafts of the documents will be posted to the middle housing webpage until the end of the comment period. Attendance at the webinar is not required to provide comments.

