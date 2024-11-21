ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 22-25) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – No freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects this weekend (Nov. 22-25) in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The following overnight freeway lane restrictions are scheduled:
- North- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to three lanes at times overnight in areas between McDowell and Thunderbird roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Nov. 24-26) for lane marking. Expect slow traffic at times. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching law enforcement and work vehicles.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.