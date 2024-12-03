Royal Roofing CEO Heather Hitchcock Speaks at #1 Roofing Conference in the Country

Royal Roofing Texas

The Roofing Process Conference Welcomes Trailblazing Female CEO, Heather Hitchcock to Join Elite Lineup

Can't wait to join this powerhouse lineup! I'm showing up with much to contribute on scaling a business, building a steady brand and a steady organic lead flow continuing 100% growth year after year.” — Heather Hitchcock

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Roofing, a leading Houston-based roofing company, announced its founder and CEO, Heather Hitchcock , will be a featured speaker at the prestigious Roofing Process Conference on December 4-6, 2024. Heather joins an elite lineup, alongside renowned entrepreneur Gary "Vee" Vaynerchuk.Heather Hitchcock's remarkable journey exemplifies resilience and determination. As a single mother and serial entrepreneur, she has successfully navigated multiple industries. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to own a CrossFit gym and become one of the top 150 income earners in a major multi-level marketing company.However, when the company's compensation plan shifted, Heather faced financial uncertainty. Undeterred, she discovered the roofing industry in 2020 and founded Royal Roofing with an ambitious goal: complete one roof per month. Within six months, Royal Roofing was re-roofing 2 to 4 houses weekly, fueled by organic leads and referrals. Heather's dedication to educating homeowners and emphasizing integrity within the contracting industry has earned Royal Roofing a reputation for trust and excellence. Her commitment inspires contractors to uphold high standards and pursue mastery.At the Roofing Process Conference, Heather will share her expertise alongside industry leaders, highlighting:- Her journey as a woman-owned business leader in a male-dominated industry- Strategies for building a successful roofing company through organic growth- The importance of integrity and education in contractingHeather's participation underscores her position as a trailblazer, empowering women in roofing and advocating for industry excellence.About Royal Roofing:Royal Roofing opened its doors in 2020 as a woman-owned and operated business serving the Greater Houston Area. Royal Roofing is happy to improve the city and suburbs one building at a time by providing quality residential and commercial roofing services. The Royal Roofing team is deeply committed to customer service. The company upholds the motto: "No matter how large or small the job, we treat you like royalty!"

