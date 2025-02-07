Shamrock Roofing and Construction to Become Certified Tesla Solar Roof Installer in 2025

Shamrock Roofing and Construction Solar Installers Shamrock Roofing & Construction

Exciting news for homeowners looking to invest in the future of roofing! Shamrock Roofing has been chosen to become a Tesla Solar Roof Installer.

The Shamrock team is excited as we undergo the final stages of training, we are gearing up to offer Tesla Solar Roof installations starting in Fall 2025.” — Garen Armstrong

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla Solar Roofs are a game-changer in the roofing industry, providing sleek, energy-efficient solutions that seamlessly integrate solar technology into your home’s design. Unlike traditional solar panels, Tesla’s innovative roofing system replaces standard shingles with durable solar tiles, offering aesthetic appeal and cutting-edge energy efficiency. Shamrock is thrilled to receive this prestigious nomination. "The Shamrock team is excited as we undergo the final stages of training, we are gearing up to offer Tesla Solar Roof installations starting in Fall 2025", says Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction What This Means for HomeownersBy choosing Shamrock Roofing for Tesla Solar Roof installation, homeowners will benefit from:- Seamless Solar Integration – No bulky panels, just a clean, modern look.- High Energy Efficiency – Generate renewable power and reduce electricity bills.- Durability & Weather Resistance – Tesla’s solar tiles are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.- Increase in Property Value – Homes with solar energy solutions are more attractive to future buyers.Shamrock Roofing: A Trusted Name in RoofingFor over 45 years, Shamrock Roofing & Construction has been a leader in the roofing industry, known for our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. "As we prepare for this new chapter with Tesla, our team is undergoing intensive training to ensure seamless and professional installations that meet Tesla’s high standards." -Garen ArmstrongWhen Will Tesla Roof Installations Begin?The Shamrock team reported, "We anticipate launching our first Tesla Solar Roof installations in Fall 2025. Our team is finalizing the certification process, and we will provide updates on availability, pricing, and installation schedule as we approach the launch date."How to Get More InformationHomeowners interested in learning more about Tesla Solar Roof installations with Shamrock Roofing can stay updated by:- Visit our website to stay tuned for official launch details.- Contact Our Team – Reach out to discuss how a Tesla Solar Roof can benefit your home.Final ThoughtsShamrock Roofing is proud to take this next step in the roofing industry, bringing innovative solar technology to our customers. With Tesla Solar Roofs, homeowners can now enjoy both the protection of a premium roof and the advantages of renewable energy—all in one sleek design.Stay tuned for more details as we approach our official launch. The future of roofing is here, and Shamrock Roofing is ready to lead the way!About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionRecently making the list of Top 100 Roofing Companies in the nation, Shamrock is also honored as one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “ KC Fast 50 ” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has doubled in size year over year for the past four years, which could not have happened without faithful customers and a dedicated team of Shamrock Roofers. Shamrock Roofing has expanded throughout the country with 13 other service locations, reaching from its headquarters in Kansas City to Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Texas.Known for its uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business in Kansas City since 1977. Today Shamrock is also serving roofing customers in our other locations: Clinton, Denver, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Lake St. Louis, Lincoln, Little Rock, NW Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Texoma, and Tulsa.The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our hometown.

