Raise The Roof: Shamrock Roofing & Construction Expands to Colorado Springs

One Call Does it All! Shamrock Roofing and Construction is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest location in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

We are thrilled to expand our footprint and bring Shamrock’s trusted roofing services to Colorado Springs. We’re ready to get to know and serve the community, homeowners, and businesses.” — Garen Armstrong

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to announce the opening of a new branch in Colorado Springs, Colorado, strengthening our presence in the state alongside our Denver location. As one of the fastest-growing roofing companies in the Midwest, Shamrock Roofing continues its mission to provide top-tier roofing services while maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement.A Commitment to Excellence and GrowthRecognized as one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “ KC Fast 50 ”, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has doubled in size year over year. With a 45-year legacy, the company has expanded throughout the Midwest, operating in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado. Our expansion into Colorado Springs ensures that even more homeowners and businesses can access Shamrock’s high-quality, customer-focused roofing services.Shamrock Cares: Giving Back to the CommunityAt Shamrock Roofing, our dedication extends beyond roofing. Through our Shamrock Cares Program, we support local communities by providing free roof giveaways, and scholarships for students, and sponsoring youth sports teams. Executive Director Garen Armstrong , a heart transplant survivor, continues the company’s tradition of excellence and community investment started by his father in 1977._"In every roof we install and every community initiative we support, we remain committed to quality and compassion,"_ says Armstrong.Reliable Roofing for Colorado SpringsResidents and businesses in Colorado Springs can now count on Shamrock Roofing for expert roof repair, replacement, and maintenance. Our team is Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and fully equipped to handle residential and commercial roofing projects. Whether facing storm damage, routine maintenance needs, or new construction, Shamrock Roofing is the trusted choice for professional roofing solutions.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionShamrock Roofing and Construction has been a leader in the roofing industry since 1977, delivering high-quality workmanship, outstanding customer service, and a dedication to community outreach. Our Shamrock Cares Program provides roof giveaways to military families, scholarships for local students, and sponsorships for youth sports. With our expansion into Colorado Springs, we look forward to making a lasting impact in another great community.

