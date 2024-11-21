Merichem Technologies’ LO-CAT® Technology Key to ENR Award of Merit

The most cost-effective desulfurization on the market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merichem Technologies today announced that its LO-CAT Technology for H2S removal was a key factor in Ohio landfill desulfurization projects that recently received Engineering News Record’s (ENR’s) Midwest Project of the Year Award in the water/environment category. Merichem designed and fabricated four trains of proprietary LO-CATH2S removal technology that are helping capture and sequester nearly 100% of the hydrogen sulfide gas naturally emitted at WIN Waste Innovations’ two landfills in Ohio. WIN Waste’s investment in the LO-CATtechnology, the construction by ET Design Build, and additional plant design by GHD, has resulted in the largest application of desulfurization technology for landfill gas in the United States.The desulfurization trains were designed to remove up to 4.5 long tons per day (LTPD) of elemental sulfur — up to 18 LTPD in total removal. Merichem Technologies' liquid redox process removes more than 99% of the inlet H2S and virtually eliminates sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the landfill gas. The application makes both WIN Waste landfills among the most environmentally friendly in the nation.In addition to ENR’s Midwest Project of the Year Award, the project also won the ENR Midwest Cites Best Project in Safety award.Starting in 2026, WIN Waste will begin converting the captured H2S into renewable natural gas, a project that is expected to produce more than 2.7 million MMBtus of RNG annually, to start, and eventually will result in the avoidance of more than 120,000 tons of fossil-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions yearly.Merichem Technologies will fabricate a fifth train of LO-CATtechnology for one of the sites.“These are model landfills thanks to Merichem’s technology,” said Mark Santella, Vice President of Engineering for WIN Waste Innovations. “There was no off-the-shelf model for what we were trying to achieve here. We are incredibly grateful to have partnered to bring the best of the best technology available to make our Ohio landfills environmentally protective and great for the region. This award is an important milestone in our company’s pursuit to bring sustainable essential services to our customers and communities.”About Merichem TechnologiesMerichem Technologies, formed via the acquisition of Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products, has a rich and robust history of knowledge, skills, and innovation. Sponsored by Black Bay Partners, Merichem Technologies focuses on catalysts, chemicals, adsorbents and engineered solutions for sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic treatment technologies.Our knowledge and experience are derived from decades of practice and proficiency with caustic treating, and technologies developed over more than half a century, as well as later expansions into gas treating technologies, catalyst manufacturing, and adsorbent and chemicals treatment offerings. We provide sustainable solutions, services, and technologies that meet our clients’ upstream, midstream, downstream and specialty applications needs.ABOUT WIN WASTE INNOVATIONSWIN Waste Innovations is a sustainable provider of essential waste and recycling services. The company operates a platform of 49 strategically located collection, transfer, and disposal assets, including waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, recycling facilities, ash monofills, and landfills, as well as fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles, including electric trash trucks. Annually, WIN Waste recycles more than 343,000 tons of metals, plastics, papers, and glass from the waste stream and converts more than 5.5 million tons of post-recycled waste into renewable energy — enough to power the equivalent of 294,000 homes for a year. In 2024, WIN Waste earned a five-star rating — the highest possible — from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, the worldwide leader in environmental, social, and governance performance assessment. For more information, visit win-waste.com.

