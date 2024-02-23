The Open Hearts Foundation Hosts Celebratory Gala with Jane Seymour

Mindy and Glenn Stearns, Keith Harkin, Alisan Porter, Jane Seymour and John Zambetti, plus Catherine Hardwicke and Jamie Marshall at the Open Hearts Foundation Benefactor Dinner February 16, 2024 @JenLowreyPhoto Acorn TV Series "Harry Wild" co-stars Kevin Ryan with Jane Seymour at the Open Hearts Foundation Gala February 17, 2024 Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Open Hearts Foundation poses with members of their charity partners at the Open Hearts Foundation Gala on February 17, 2024. @jenlowreyphoto

A Two Day Celebration and Online Auction Hosts Celebrities and Donors from Around the World

These were two incredible evenings filled with hope and generosity. We invite you to our online auction closing next Thursday. We truly thank our donors for joining us and investing in our mission!” — Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, Open Hearts Foundation

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation hosted its 2024 Celebratory Gala on Saturday, February 17th at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu’s wine country, and a private Benefactor cocktail reception and dinner on Friday, February 16th at the Malibu estate of award-winning actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour. Inspired by the philosophy of Ms. Seymour’s mother, the Foundation celebrated its impact and bestowed two very special awards to Mindy and Glenn Stearns, with the Open Hearts Humanitarian Award, and Melissa Yeager, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Claire’s Place Foundation, with the Open Hearts Award.Amidst the month long celebration with an online auction closing on February 29th, the Open Hearts Foundation hosted hundreds of donors, celebrities and entertainers who flew in to join the occasion from around the world. Celebrities and entertainers such as Christi Paul, Bill Pullman, Kevin Ryan, Kim Bullard, Mindy Stearns, Glenn Stearns, Alisan Porter, Leeza Gibbons, Keith Harkin, Catherine Hardwicke, Newton Mayenge, Ann Turkel, Vincent Spano, and, of course, Jane Seymour attended the Gala celebration. The two day affair benefited the Foundation’s mission and raised a net revenue of over $200,000. Throughout the events, everyone was invited to join the Open Hearts Movement and the Foundation’s global family of likeminded people and businesses working together for the greater good.Award-winning journalist and anchor of What's Now, WKYC, Christi Paul, kept the guests engaged as the Master of Ceremonies and delicious wines were donated on both evenings by E. & J. Gallo Winery. Seven auction lots were won by the highest bidder including luxury travel to Northern Ireland, tickets to Millionaire’s Row at the Kentucky Derby, a private three course catered lunch for 10 with Jane Seymour at her Malibu estate, and a 7 night luxury estate vacation at the British Virgin Islands with Inspirato for Good. Guests were provided gifts in gratitude for their support each night with donated products by Crepe Erase, Wallaroo Hat Company, Boisset Collection Jewelry, Katie’s Kandy, DYG Beauty, and J Cuvée sparkling wine. Jane Seymour also donated her Malibu estate, which provided the perfect setting for an intimate, private Benefactor dinner as the sun set over the Pacific Ocean.The Foundation was thrilled to honor Glenn and Mindy Stearns with the Open Hearts Humanitarian Award because of their grit, passion, and dedication to helping others. This award celebrates individuals or corporations who live and serve with an open heart, who directly align with the Open Hearts Philosophy, as well as believe in and support the Foundation's mission. Giving back is a tenant of this couple’s personal and professional philosophy, balancing their very busy lives. Even through personal challenges, Glenn and Mindy believe in facing problems head on and trying to solve them proactively rather than waiting and reacting. They have generously supported the Open Hearts Foundation’s mission over the years. Together, Mindy and Glenn’s passion, their fun and creative spirit, and their commitment to family made them a perfect couple to be honored with this prestigious award.Melissa Yeager, Co-founder, and Executive Director of Claire’s Place Foundation, has never stopped fighting for the cystic fibrosis community. Her daughter, Claire Wineland, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was a baby. It was this personal journey and the desire of her daughter at age 13 that was the inspiration to establish a charity and support other families and children struggling with this life debilitating disease. When Claire passed in 2018, Melissa could have ended the charity’s support and closed her heart, but she didn’t. Melissa knew Claire wanted the charity to live on because it gave her life so much meaning. Melissa kept her heart open and still carries on her daughter’s legacy by leading the charity’s work. Melissa was honored with the Open Hearts Award. Inspired by Jane Seymour's mother’s philosophy to turn adversity into an opportunity to help others, this award honors individuals who have risen above their own life challenges to truly help and reach out to others in need.Tim Mallad, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed, “We were thrilled to honor Mindy and Glenn Stearns with our Humanitarian Award and Melissa Yeager for her work with Claire’s Place Foundation with the Open Hearts Award. They personify our Open Hearts Philosophy, and our donors became inspired by their stories and purity of spirit in the Open Hearts Movement.”Jane Seymour, the Foundation’s Co-Founder and Board member, shared, “These were two incredible evenings filled with hope and generosity. We cannot thank our donors enough for joining us and celebrating our mission!”The Open Hearts Foundation Gala was sponsored in part by: JS Designs, Forefront Living, Jane and Bert Inch, Julie Gallo Vander Wall, Arlene Inch, Tracey Gluck, Industry Dance Awards, Mary Kate Scanlon, Crepe Erase, Rita Case, and GTE Agency.All proceeds from this Gala celebration and the online auction support the Foundation’s mission. For detailed information, go to www.openheartsfoundation.org/gala

Everyone is invited to join the Open Hearts Movement.