Company Fined $100,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2024

On November 12, 2024, Rite Way Mfg. Co. Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 13-3 (1) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that every lifting device, including all rigging, used at a place of employment is designed, constructed, installed, maintained and operated to perform safely any task for which the lifting device or rigging is used, resulting in a serious injury to a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $71,428.57 with a surcharge of $28,571.43, for a total amount of $100,000.

Three other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 2, 2023, in Regina, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when they were struck by a suspended piece of metal.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

