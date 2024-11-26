MIAMI TO HOST THE INAUGURAL MIAMI GLOBAL SPIRIT AWARDS MARCH 3-5, 2025

After eight successful years in Las Vegas, The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is expanding to a second city, Miami.

We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Miami, a city that epitomizes the Spirits Industry. Adding Miami as the second city allows us to create a national footprint.” — Eddie Rivkin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking Competition Expands from Las Vegas with Exclusive New Opportunities for Spirit BrandsThe world of spirits competitions is about to get even more vibrant as the inaugural Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) debuts March 3-5, 2025. Building on the phenomenal success of eight years in Las Vegas, Founder and CEO Eddie Rivkin is thrilled to bring his renowned competition to Miami, establishing it as a premier destination for spirits innovation and excellence.The Miami Global Spirit Awards will maintain the same trusted features that have made the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) a standout in the industry. These include its expert panel of judges and double-blind judging process, which ensures impartiality and accuracy in every evaluation.However, the MGSA isn’t just carrying the torch—it’s lighting a new path for spirit brands. For the first time in spirits competition history, winners can join a cutting-edge e-commerce platform that allows them to sell directly to consumers in 42 states.Select winners will also be offered exclusive distribution contracts in key markets, including Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and beyond, opening unprecedented doors for emerging brands.“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Miami, a city that epitomizes the spirit's culture, innovation, and creativity,” said Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO of the Las Vegas and Miami Global Spirit Awards. “Adding Miami as the second city allows us to create a national footprint, connecting brands with consumers and opportunities like never before.”What sets the Miami Global Spirit Awards apart is its commitment to being the only competition in the world offering real distribution opportunities to brands looking to scale. Rivkin emphasized, “Winning here isn’t just about recognition—it’s about providing brands with the tools to succeed in some of the most competitive markets in the U.S. We’re proud to be a catalyst for their growth.”With Miami’s diverse audience, vibrant nightlife, and global appeal, MGSA promises to attract top-tier spirits producers, industry leaders, and media from around the world. From small craft distilleries to established brands looking to make an impact, the competition will serve as a launchpad for success.The Miami Global Spirit Awards is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of innovation, craftsmanship, and the future of the spirits industry. Mark your calendars for March 3-5, 2025, and stay tuned for more details on this groundbreaking event.For more information about the Miami Global Spirit Awards, visit www.miamispiritawards.com To enter the Miami Global Spirit Awards, visit www.MiamiSpiritAwards.com/entry/ ###About the Miami Global Spirit Awards:The Miami Global Spirit Awards is a premier spirits competition founded by Eddie Rivkin, expanding from the celebrated Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. Known for its rigorous judging process and commitment to excellence, MGSA provides a platform for brands to gain recognition, connect with new markets, and achieve unparalleled growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.