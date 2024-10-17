Las Vegas Global Wine Awards Announces 2024 Best In Class Awards and Select Winners

The Las Vegas Global Spirt Awards announced the 2024 winners. The event was held September 9-11 at the iconic Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas

“We are delighted to see such an incredible array of wines this year, with each entry showcasing passion and dedication of its winemaker,” said Tim McDonald, Chairman Las Vegas Global Wine Awards.” — Tim McDonald

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards (LVGWA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 competition, held from September 9-11 at the iconic Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. This year’s event brought together a remarkable selection of wines from around the globe, judged by an expert panel of wine professionals. The competition, known for its rigorous standards and impartial blind-tasting process, is regarded as one of the premier wine events in the world.The standout winners for the 2024 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards are as follows:1. **Best Red Wine**: Belle Fiore Winery Bella Arte. 98 Points Platinum Medal and Best Merlot2. **Best White Wine**: Europa Village Winery & Resort, Bolero at Europa Village. 97 Points. Platinum Medal, Best Albarino3. ** Best Sparkling Wine** Fairwinds Estate Winery, Barry Manilow’s Obbligato. 98 Points, Platinum Medal4. **20+ Best in Class Winners**: These wines were selected as the best within their respective classes, representing excellence across various wine styles and regions.5. **Chairman’s Award**: 2019 Stellareese Cabernet Sauvignon. 98 Points, Platinum Medal, Best Cabernet SauvignonHandpicked by Tim McDonald, Chairman of the Judges Panel, Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, this honor goes to a wine that exemplifies remarkable innovation, quality, and distinction.The 2024 competition saw entries from renowned vineyards, boutique wineries, and emerging winemakers, making it a truly global showcase of talent and craftsmanship. The judges—composed of sommeliers, wine critics, and industry experts—applied their extensive expertise to a rigorous blind-tasting process to ensure impartial results.“In the 7th year of the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, we had more entries in more categories than ever. There were exemplary wines across the entire competition, and the judges had, and did, an incredible job awarding medals and deciding on the best of the best, stated Eddie Rivkin, Founder & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards“We are delighted to see such an incredible array of wines this year, with each entry showcasing the passion and dedication of its winemaker,” said Tim McDonald, Chairman of the Judges for the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. “The competition was fierce, and our winners truly represent the best of the best in the wine world.”The full list of winners will be available on the official LVGWA website, and updates will be posted on the event’s social media channels. www.vegaswineawards.com/awards/ ###For more information about the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, visit www.vegaswineawards.com or contact the media team.Media Contact:Rita HoksulDirector of Communications & MarketingRita@lvgwsa.com(725) 286-2988**About Las Vegas Global Wine Awards**The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is an internationally recognized wine competition, held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known for its rigorous judging process and dedication to honoring exceptional wines, the LVGWA attracts top-tier wineries and winemakers from across the globe. The competition highlights a diverse range of wine styles and promotes the highest standards of winemaking excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.