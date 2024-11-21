Watch The European's Interview with Massimo Radaelli

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noventia Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical Company based in Milano, Italy. Founded in 2009 and with operations in Southern Europe, Noventia’s focus is the research, development, and marketing of Orphan Drugs.Massimo Radaelli is the Founder, President and CEO of Noventia Pharma, and also the CEO and Board Member of Napo Therapeutics. Both companies have Rare Diseases as their primary focus.The interview is available to view here:and on The European’s website here:About The European:The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.