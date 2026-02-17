Cap Group International Expands Access to Irish Whiskey Cask Investment Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cap Group International, a specialist alternative investment firm, is providing investors with access to Irish whiskey casks as a tangible, tax-efficient way to diversify portfolios and protect wealth against inflation.Founded by Aaron Dolan, Cap Group International was built on a simple premise: to give investors access to physical assets with intrinsic value, long-term growth potential, and strong global demand. The firm focuses exclusively on Irish whiskey casks, an asset class that has gained significant traction as Irish whiskey continues to experience rapid international growth.Unlike traditional financial instruments, whiskey casks are physical assets that mature over time, naturally enhancing their rarity and potential value. As global demand increases and supply remains finite, many investors are turning to cask ownership as a long-term strategy to preserve and grow capital.Aaron Dolan, Founder of Cap Group International, said:“Irish whiskey is not only steeped in heritage, but it also represents a unique investment opportunity. As each cask matures, it becomes increasingly scarce. Our goal has always been to provide clients with access to high-quality casks, backed by transparency, education and trusted industry relationships.”Cap Group International works directly with some of Ireland’s most respected and award-winning distilleries, providing clients with exclusive access to premium casks not typically available on the open market. The firm guides investors through every stage of the process, from acquisition to long-term exit strategy.With growing uncertainty in traditional markets, tangible assets such as Irish whiskey are becoming an increasingly attractive option for investors seeking stability, diversification and long-term value.Cap Group International continues to position itself as a trusted partner in the alternative investment space, helping clients invest in assets they can see, own and trust.Website: www.capgroupint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.