Illinois Conservation Foundation unveils 2024 state park ornament

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 21 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) proudly introduces its 2024 state park series ornament, showcasing the iconic Devil's Standtable formation at Giant City State Park.





Giant City, with its dramatic sandstone formations and rich history, is a treasured southern Illinois destination and a natural choice for this year's commemorative piece.





"Featuring Devil's Standtable is a tribute to Illinois' unique natural beauty," said ICF acting executive director Jenny Vaughn. "These ornaments let people celebrate our state parks in a meaningful way, turning a keepsake into a contribution to preservation. We're excited to continue this series, and we welcome the public's input on future selections."





Measuring 3 inches and crafted from high-quality diecast enamel, the 2024 ornament captures the essence of Devil's Standtable, a geological marvel that has become synonymous with the natural splendor of southern Illinois. This limited-edition piece is more than just a keepsake; it symbolizes the ICF's ongoing commitment to preserving Illinois' natural landscapes for future generations.





The ornament is available exclusively at ilconservation.org for $15.99 with 100% of proceeds supporting conservation projects that protect and restore Illinois state parks. The price includes shipping and handling.





The ICF invites everyone who values the beauty and importance of Illinois state parks to purchase this unique, limited-edition ornament. It is a perfect addition to any collection and a meaningful way to support the conservation of the state's natural treasures. For more information, visit ilconservation.org.





About Illinois Conservation Foundation

The Illinois Conservation Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to preserving and protecting the state's natural resources, operates with a mission to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities and foster environmental stewardship for future generations.