Dr. Ellen Glickman Shares Why Cold Water Immersion Works and Who Should Skip It

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Chilling Benefits - Insights on Cold Water Immersion and Recovery

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Thanksgiving approaches, so does the season of “Turkey Trots” and daring “Polar Bear Plunges.” For many, these cold-water traditions are invigorating, but what are the real benefits? Dr. Ellen Glickman , a leading expert in exercise physiology, Kent State University professor, and Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), offers insights into the potential physiological, psychological, and metabolic impacts of cold-water exposure. With more than 34 years of experience studying cold-water immersion, she provides essential guidance for those considering a seasonal plunge “Cold water immersion (CWI) is a hot topic in sports science,” explains Dr. Glickman. “Research shows it can be beneficial for muscle recovery by clearing markers of muscle damage, like creatine kinase, and helping athletes feel recovered faster.” As a result, professional athletes and college sports teams increasingly rely on CWI and cryotherapy as part of their recovery routines, using methods like cryotherapy chambers and ice baths.Yet, CWI’s potential extends beyond athletics. Studies suggest that CWI may boost mood and promote healthy aging by triggering endorphin release and increasing energy expenditure through shivering thermogenesis. Dr. Glickman notes that even brief cold exposure, such as a cold shower, can have mood-enhancing effects due to skin receptors activating brain pathways associated with improved mood and potentially reduced depressive symptoms (Shevchuk, Med Hypotheses, 2008).Despite its benefits, Dr. Glickman emphasizes that CWI is not suitable for everyone. “This is hardly a ‘one size fits all’ activity,” she advises. “Individuals with specific health conditions, including Raynaud's syndrome, sickle cell anemia, or high blood pressure, should consult their healthcare providers before engaging in cold-water immersion”.Dr. Glickman’s research also highlights the role of body composition in CWI. In one of her earlier studies, she examined how individuals with varying body fat percentages responded to 90 minutes of CWI at different temperatures. Those with lower body fat shivered more and felt the cold more intensely, yet both groups showed elevated mood and beta-endorphin levels, indicating that CWI can provide a similar “feel-good” effect for most individuals (Aviation, Space, and Environmental Medicine, 1991).For those curious to try CWI this season, Dr. Glickman advises caution: “Whether it’s a quick cold shower, an ice bath after a workout, or a full-fledged Polar Bear Plunge, this simple recovery method may add a refreshing new twist to holiday traditions. However, it’s always best to check with your doctor first and make sure embracing the ‘GOOD COLD DAYS’ aligns with your health needs.”About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

