ALT Sports Data Joins Forces with The Curling Group as Exclusive Data Partner

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT Sports Data Joins Forces with The Curling Group as Exclusive Data PartnerALT Sports Data, Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, alternative, and emerging sports, has teamed up with The Curling Group, owners of the Grand Slam of Curling (GSOC), to become the exclusive global provider of The Curling Group’s data for sports betting worldwide. ALT Sports Data will spearhead the development of The Curling Group's innovative data infrastructure, enabling low-latency capture, and distribution of scoring, statistics, and other vital event data.This collaboration is set to redefine the fan and bettor experience in curling, offering real-time insights, advanced analytics, and unprecedented engagement opportunities."Our partnership with ALT Sports Data will open up a new world of engagement for curling fans; where real-time insights, advanced analytics, and seamless betting experiences come together to help elevate the sport,” said Nic Sulsky, Co-Founder and CEO, The Curling Group. “As the popularity of curling continues to rise internationally, our collaboration with ALT Sports Data will allow us to enhance the fan experience while unlocking new growth opportunities within untapped markets.”The Curling Group will continue to work with ALT Sports Data over the coming months to roll out enhancements to its statistics platforms and generate new monetization opportunities on its digital platforms, powering a wide range of use cases, including:Media Integration: Providing broadcasters and digital platforms with high-quality, low-latency data to enrich commentary and live coverage.Advanced Analytics: Equipping teams and coaches with data-driven insights to inform strategies and performance improvements.New Revenue Streams: Enabling innovative digital content and monetization opportunities for The Curling Group.Enhanced Fan Engagement: Delivering real-time scoring updates, player statistics, and game insights via the GSOC website and mobile app.“This partnership exemplifies the transformative power of data in driving growth and deeper connections in emerging sports markets”, said Joe Dunnigan, Founder and CEO of ALT Sports Data. “By combining our expertise in real-time data capture and distribution with The Curling Group’s vision for enhancing fan engagement, we are not only elevating the sport of curling but also creating a new paradigm for how fans, broadcasters, and bettors interact with it globally.Launched in April 2024, The Curling Group are the owners and operators of the Grand Slam of Curling, an elite series of men’s and women's curling events featuring the best teams from around the world. The Grand Slam of Curling season continues next week with the KIOTI National in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. For more on the Grand Slam of Curling, please visit www.thegrandslamofcurling.com About ALT Sports Data, Inc.ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, we enable them to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.Our official and exclusive league data rights power our proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, we provide real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.Further, our demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 80+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world’s largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, we efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. We further accelerate engagement via our owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.com.About The Curling GroupThe Curling Group is a sports business venture dedicated to revolutionizing the sport of curling through strategic investments and a commitment to innovation and content production. In 2024, The Curling Group acquired the Grand Slam of Curling event series, including global media rights. For more information, please visit www.thecurlinggroup.com

