Coming Soon: A New Book on Leadership by Dr. Garland Novosad

A New Vision for Leadership: “Leaders See Farther”

Dr. Garland S. Novosad, a seasoned leader and dedicated public servant, is excited to announce the upcoming release of his new book, “Leaders See Farther.” This insightful guide will be available on November 25th, 2024.

“Leaders See Farther” offers a comprehensive roadmap for individuals seeking to lead with purpose, navigate challenges, and inspire positive change. Dr. Novosad draws upon his decades of experience in municipal government and education to provide practical wisdom and real-world examples.

Key topics covered in the book include:

• Effective Decision-Making: Learn how to make informed choices that align with your organization’s goals and values.

• Powerful Communication: Master the art of clear and persuasive communication to build strong relationships and influence others.

• Strategic Negotiation: Develop the skills to negotiate effectively and achieve win-win outcomes.

•Self-Leadership: Cultivate the self-awareness, discipline, and resilience necessary to lead with integrity.

Through intense narratives and actionable insights, Dr. Novosad demonstrates how to build credibility, make sound choices, and cultivate a vision that others can rally behind. He emphasizes the importance of empathy, clear communication, and resilience in building a culture of trust and shared goals.

What sets “Leaders See Farther” apart is its focus on leadership as a lifelong journey. Dr. Novosad believes that leadership skills are learned, not inherited, and that anyone with a commitment to growth and service can develop them. His approach is rooted in humility, ethics, and a dedication to community welfare, contrasting sharply with self-serving leadership models.

With its blend of practical advice and inspiring anecdotes, “Leaders See Farther” appeals to a wide audience—students of leadership, community organizers, public servants, and seasoned professionals alike. Dr. Novosad’s unique perspective makes this book a valuable resource for anyone aiming to lead with integrity, inspire action, and leave a lasting impact on their community.

