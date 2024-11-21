Maryland Lifts Statewide Ban on Outdoor Burning

November 21, 2024

Photo by Taylor Hadley, submitted to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest.

Following a review of weather and ground conditions, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has rescinded a statewide ban on open-air burning that was implemented to prevent the spread of wildfires across the state.

Extremely dry conditions that had persisted throughout the year led to an above average number of wildfires statewide in October, leading to the ban. Following recent precipitation and a forecast of continued normal weather patterns for this time of year, the Maryland Forest Service determined the statewide restriction was no longer necessary, effective immediately.

“Marylanders were very cooperative during the ban, and as a result the outbreak of new wildfires dropped following its implementation on Nov. 1,” Maryland Forest Service State Fire Supervisor Chris Robertson said. “The statewide burn ban has been a critical tool to minimize damage these last few weeks. We appreciate their patience and are glad to be able to rescind this restriction safely.”

While the recent rainfall has mitigated the fire danger temporarily, the state continues to experience drought conditions. Landowners are urged to refrain from outdoor burning if possible, and to use extreme caution when burning is necessary. Local burn restrictions that were in place in several counties prior to the statewide ban may still be in effect; residents should check with their local authorities.

During the burn ban, Maryland Forest Service firefighters and partner agencies responded to 33 fires that burned approximately 48 acres, which is close to double the ten year average of 13.6 fires for 27 acres during the month of November.

In October, prior to the ban, Maryland Forest Service firefighters responded to 50 wildland fires in the state that burned an estimated 117.8 acres of land. Local fire companies throughout the state responded to many more. The public’s cooperation during the burn ban helped these joint fire suppression efforts keep wildland fires small, averaging only 2.1 acres this fall.

Homeowners interested in preparing ahead of high-risk periods can follow Maryland Firewise principles.