Governor Hochul Announces $41.5 Million in Improvements to Key Highways in Sullivan County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction has been completed on a project that modernized the Exit 105 interchange along State Route 17 in Sullivan County, enhancing safety and improving traffic flow along a major artery for travelers headed to and from the scenic Catskills Region. Two additional projects are also resurfacing and making other improvements to key segments of State Route 17 and State Route 52. Together, the three projects represent a $41.5 million investment, 80 percent of which includes federal funding — the majority coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — in Sullivan County’s infrastructure that will improve connectivity and mobility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“New York State continues to make historic investments that will create safer, more resilient roads that will help keep our communities connected and our economy growing,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects in Sullivan County will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to travel through the Catskills and experience all that the region has to offer.”

The $30.8 million project at Exit 105, which began in the summer of 2022, modernized the existing cloverleaf interchange that connects State Route 17 with State Route 42 in the Town of Thompson by adding two new roundabouts that improve traffic flow headed from the highway into the nearby Village of Monticello. Additionally, dedicated bicycle lanes and new sidewalks were added to State Route 42 to strengthen connections between local residential neighborhoods and the commercial district of Monticello. New guiderails were added and drainage systems were also repaired along parts of State Route 42.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. They are safer, more sustainable, and more efficient than traditional intersections. Crashes in roundabouts are less severe, resulting in fewer injuries and fatalities. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video.

Work is also nearing completion on a $7.7 million project that resurfaced a 4.8-mile stretch of State Route 17 between exits 101 and 102 in the Town of Liberty and the Town of Thompson. New guiderails will be installed on that stretch of highway during the 2025 construction season.

Additionally, work recently got underway on a $3 million project to resurface a nearly two-mile stretch of State Route 52 beginning at the intersection of West Street in the Village of Liberty and continuing east to the interchange with State Route 17. The project, which is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025, will also upgrade curb ramps to modern standards and repair damaged curbs and drainage structures. Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will be improved with newly resurfaced shoulders. State Route 52 runs through the business center of the Village of Liberty – connecting the community with State Route 17.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership has prioritized projects that connect communities and create new opportunities for growth and prosperity. These projects are reflective of the work DOT is doing statewide to make sure New Yorkers have reliable and safe modes of transportation. In Sullivan County DOT will revitalize two key roadways that are economic lifelines for the region and improve access for all users of the transportation system, including pedestrians and cyclists.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The Exit 105 interchange provides vital passage from State Route 17 to Thompson and Monticello, and thanks to my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, the new bridge will enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow. These improvements will make it easier for travelers to go to and from the Catskills so that cars, bicycles and pedestrians can travel throughout the Hudson Valley more easily. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use to improve safety along this vital connector.”

Assemblymember Aileen M. Gunther said, “I applaud the State of New York for committing resources to such a critical infrastructure project. Investments like this are key to modernizing our roads and improving safety for all New York drivers.”

Motorists are advised to slow down, follow signs and the directions of flaggers in the work zone. Crews will be out in the village of Liberty between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. All work is weather dependent.

