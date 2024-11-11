The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Program has Lowered the Minimum Investment for Real Estate

Nevis Style Realty Citizenship by Investment St. Kitts and Nevis

With reduced investment levels, more homes now able to participate in the CBI program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s suddenly going to cost a whole lot less to become a citizen of a beautiful Caribbean country, the twin island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. For many years, people from around the world have been adding island homes to their portfolio along with a valuable passport to their back pocket – and the newly announced minimum purchase requirement will only add to the numbers.

Whereas in the past, only condos costing a minimum of US$400,000 and homes costing a minimum of US$800,000 could be part of the Citizenship by Investment scheme, this has now been reduced to US$325,000 and US$600,000 respectively. This is up to a 25% reduction and one that will be welcomed by both potential homeowners and those looking to sell: a home that comes with citizenship is obviously much more appealing than one that doesn’t.

The CBI program has been adapted to make it more competitive both internationally and regionally. With the highly valued passport comes visa-free access to over 140 countries plus it holds significant tax advantages. Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis pay zero personal income tax, and there are no taxes on capital gains, inheritance, dividends, interest, royalties or wages. There are also benefits such as free healthcare for under 18s and adults over 62 years of age.

When acquiring citizenship via a real estate purchase, dependent parents (55 years or older) and children under three years of age, who are born after the date the Certificate of Registration is issued to the main applicant, can also be included. As a result, citizenship can be passed on to future generations, and there are no problems holding dual citizenship. This change in the minimum real estate purchase price can have a significant impact on families looking to safeguard their future and keep options open in a rapidly changing world.

Nevis Style Realty, based on the tiny island of Nevis, is run by Wayne Tyson and Helene Robic who between them have decades of experience in real estate in the Caribbean. They along with their partner Shelley Buffett, Owner/Broker of Island Life Properties - St. Kitts are identifying all the properties that meet the requirements of the enhanced CBI scheme and can be included in the program and are more than happy to help find the right investment property.

Whether an investor is looking to move to the islands full-time, add to a property portfolio and seek rental income, or perhaps own a private retreat, Nevis Style Realty and its partner can help to identify the ideal property. From luxury villas set in manicured gardens alongside golden beaches, to Caribbean classics nestled on the jungle-clad slopes of St. Kitts and Nevis, there is sure to be something that fits ones ideas and dreams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.