“Creativity has soothed me” – Greta’s story

After joining Rethink Mental Illness’ Arts and Social Network, Greta was able to reconnect with her creative side. She is now more confident and socially active, using art to soothe her personality disorder.

I’m an artist. This is new for me to say with confidence, even though I studied art when I was younger. I hated the art world with a passion - the dealers, the galleries, the ‘cool kids’ of the 90’s. I wanted to have nothing to do with that world.

So, I travelled, attended hospital appointments for my mental health, sought solace in an older man whom I married and gave three children to. Another husband followed and another child.

Each husband consumed me. I wasn’t an artist, I was a wife and a mother. I attended to everyone’s needs, but started to shrink both literally and metaphorically. I was suicidal, manic and had horrendous daydreams. I was raised atheist, but I thought of myself as Madonna.

I’ve had my diagnosis of EUPD (emotionally unstable personality disorder) and C-PTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) since 2016. It is very complex and there isn't much help as the doctors themselves are learning. However, support in the community, like these groups, are very important.

