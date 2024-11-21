Guia Hill Military Tunnels temporarily closed from next Wednesday for repair

MACAU, November 21 - The Guia Hill Military Tunnels under the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be temporarily closed starting from 27 November for maintenance and repair.

As an important military defense system of Macao in the past, the Guia Hill Military Tunnels currently need maintenance and repair for their aging interior walls that were built many years ago. The date of reopening will be announced in due course. To complement the mentioned works, the tunnels will be temporarily excluded from the list of spots of the route of “Military Vestiges of Macao” in the activities of Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao. IAM appreciates the understanding of the public.

Complex A of the Guia Hill Military Tunnels is closed on Monday and remains open until 26 November from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday to Sunday and public holidays for free entry. Interested individuals can seize the opportunity to visit the tunnels. For enquiries, they may dial the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.