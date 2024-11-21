Personal Injury Lawyer John Giddens Named to 2024 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

JACKSON, MS, November 21, 2024 — Giddens Law Firm, P.A. is pleased to announce that personal injury attorney John Giddens has been selected to the 2024 Mid-South Super Lawyers list.

Giddens has been helping injury victims throughout Mississippi for almost 30 years. He has extensive experience in several areas of personal injury law and a highly successful track record, including leading counsel in multi-million dollar truck accident, car accident, premises liability, and personal injury cases.

He was recently named to the 2025 Best Lawyers in America list by Best Lawyers and has been named to the Mid-South Super Lawyers list in previous years. Giddens was also named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America by the America Trial Lawyers Association, one of Mississippi’s 10 Best by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, and is a member of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. He is a Fellow of the American Association for Justice’s National College of Advocacy.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves or pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process. Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected as Super Lawyers.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in law practice.

About Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

Founded in 1999, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has built an exceptional reputation throughout Mississippi for its relentless representation of those who suffered an injury caused by someone’s negligence. The personal injury firm has won millions in settlements and verdicts for their clients injured in car, truck, motorcycle, slip and falls, and other accidents.

