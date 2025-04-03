Lukes Antennas Celebrates Receiving Over 100 5-Star Reviews on Google from Customers All Across Melbourne

Melbourne, Victoria – Lukes Antennas, a TV Antenna Expert and Home Theatre Installer, is thrilled to celebrate achieving over 150 5-star reviews on Google from customers all over Melbourne. With over 17 years of experience in the field, Lukes Antennas is proud to reach this milestone and is committed to providing the highest quality service regarding TV and reception fault finding, digital aerial / antenna installation, home theatre installations and custom wall-mounted TVs.

“Our reviews show that whatever we do for you, you can rest assured that we take pride in our work, which means hassle-free testing service,” said Luke. “Using the latest in diagnostic digital testing and signal analysis tools, we keep ahead of the game by constantly updating training, knowledge of the latest innovations, products and techniques available, TV technology and capabilities to continue offering a 5-star service in Melbourne.”

Lukes Antennas services all of Melbourne and provides quality services such as antenna repairs, installations, TV wall mounting, and TV channel fault finding. The leading aerial provider caters to domestic home scenarios as well as real estate companies, insurance groups, and property groups.

Some of Lukes Antennas services include:

Antennas Installation: The Digital Aerials / HD Antennas (high definition) available at Lukes Antennas are made with no exposed screws or plastic support. They will not rust or brake like conventional antennas and are uniquely designed- light and compact. They are pure digital, simply built, and very easy to install as they do not require assembly.

Antennas Testing: Lukes Antennas’ current endorsement covers domestic, commercial, and satellite. Lukes Antennas sets its standards higher to those unendorsed and those with limited testing equipment and industry digital knowledge. The testing process is clear and shows clients the test process, with minimum values clear on the equipment screen representing a ‘pass’ or ‘fail.’ They can rest assured that there will be no unnecessary repeat visits once rectified.

Reception Fault Finding: The top Melbourne aerial provider uses the latest diagnostic and terrestrial digital testers and signal analysers to solve digital reception issues.

TV Wall Mounting: From offering expert advice concerning a client’s next purchase and professional installation to free in-home quotes, Lukes Antennas provides professional TV wall mounting for LCD, LED, or Plasma TVs, home cinema packages, and hidden cabling installations in which all cables are carefully concealed within the wall.

Helpful Support: Lukes Antennas always guarantees a same-day callback and response times within 8 hours of a home visit. This includes support with testing and fault finding, domestic/household TV broadcast, setup, signal Issues, Phase 3 interruption and analysing, and installation of new TVs, recorders, pay TV networking and is a smart TV specialist.

With same-day service for digital antenna installation, an A-grade electrician, and a range of cutting-edge home entertainment solutions, Lukes Antennas brings a client’s favourite movies, music, and games to life like never before.

Lukes Antennas invites both residential and commercial clients seeking a highly rated TV Antenna Expert and Home Theatre Installer in Melbourne to use the form provided online for a free quote, call 0418 214 624, or Follow Lukes Antennas on Linkedin | Antenna Repairs & Troubleshooting Service Provider today.

About Lukes Antennas

Located in the East side of Melbourne and proudly serving its community for over 20 years, Lukes Antennas is dedicated to supplying quality aerials/antennas and related products and services that involve setting up a television for the best viewing ability. With the highest quality service, an endorsement by the government to install and test digital TV, and services catering to both domestic and commercial clients, Lukes Antennas has built a reputation for being a proficient digital TV fault-finding specialist in Melbourne.

To learn more about Lukes Antennas and achieving over 100 5-star reviews on Google from customers all over Melbourne, please visit the website at https://lukesantennas.au/ or Lukes Antennas on Crunchbase.

