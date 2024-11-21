DailyPay Ranked Number 185 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 640% Revenue Growth over 3 years to its Industry Leading Earned Wage Access Solution

We are honored to be named to the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which is a testament to the positive impact we make everyday for America’s leading employers and their daily workers” — Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access (EWA), today announced it ranked 185 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. DailyPay grew 640% over the last 3 years.DailyPay’s chief executive officer Stacy Greiner credits the team’s unwavering dedication to its customers, empowering them with the industry’s most innovative earned wage access solution and worktech platform for the company’s 640% revenue growth over 3 years. “We are honored to be named to the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which is a testament to the positive impact we make everyday for America’s leading employers and their daily workers,” added Greiner.“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology Sector Leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.About DailyPay, Inc.DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. 

