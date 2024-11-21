Data Center Colocation Market anticipated to reach US$162.676 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.10%

The global data center colocation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% from US$84.135 billion in 2024 to US$162.676 billion by 2029.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% between 2024 and 2029 to reach US$162.676 billion by 2029.Data center colocation is the act of leasing space in a third-party facility to house a company's IT infrastructure. This provides safe, scalable environments with reliable power, cooling, and network connectivity. Business resources such as power and cooling are shared, thereby reducing the costs for companies while also ensuring high uptime. Colocation centers offer physical security, disaster recovery, and remote management services. This approach enables companies to focus on their core operations while outsourcing the management of infrastructures.The global data center colocation market is anticipated to witness rising growth, especially with the rise of internet usage worldwide. The global data center colocation market is also forecasted to rise as the demand for colocation in the healthcare industry has grown significantly worldwide. Furthermore, the rising incidents of cyber and phishing attacks across the globe can act as a major hindrance to market growth. The wholesale will garner a higher market share in the market's colocation model segment. On the other hand, medium enterprises would witness significant growth in the market's enterprise size category.The market is witnessing diverse collaborations and innovative technological advancements, for instance, in July 2024, Data Realty, an international company providing data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced the acquisition of the Slough campus of data centers . The acquisition helped the company increase its colocation capacity in Europe by about 15 megawatts, which was valued at approximately US$200 million.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-data-center-colocation-market Based on the colocation model, the global data center colocation market is divided into wholesale and retail. Wholesale colocation primarily involves providing a large infrastructure space, power, and networking to a single organization, usually for large IT deployments. Retail colocation is a data center service in which multiple organizations are provided with smaller portions of shared infrastructure, such as space, power, cooling, and network connectivity, for housing their IT equipment.The global data center colocation market is categorized based on enterprise size in small, medium, and large. Small enterprises need relatively modest IT infrastructure, while medium-sized businesses require more space and power. Large enterprises and hyperscale data centers require extensive space, power, and network connectivity. This categorization enables data center providers to design offerings that fit the various size needs of different enterprises.The global data center colocation market is diversified into different sectors based on end-user industry. The key segments are communication and technology, manufacturing, government, healthcare and BFSI, media and entertainment, and other sectors. These industries utilize colocation services to implement specific IT infrastructure needs, including network connectivity and secure data processing and storage, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and data privacy requirements.Based on geography, the global data center colocation market is extending majorly in the Asia Pacific region due to various factors. The number of data centers in states across the US has an important thing to say about the growth of the data center colocation market. The point of intense focus and concentration of data centers in specific states translates into a healthy industry by the count of data centers. Having 239 data centers puts California at the top, while Texas has 185, meaning its presence is significant within the state. Many data centers also exist in Florida, New York, and Virginia with 113, 106, and 100, respectively. These numbers point to an upward growth trend of demand for infrastructures used in data centers and may present opportunities for colocation offerings.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global data center colocation market that have been covered are Equinix Inc., Telehouse, Rackspace US Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Zayo Group LLC, NTT Communications, Cyxtera Technologies, SaskTel, eStruxture, Centrilogic, Hut 8, Vantage, RackBank.The market analytics report segments the global data center colocation market on the following basis:• By Colocation Modelo Wholesaleo Retail• By Enterprise Sizeo Smallo Mediumo Large• By End-User Industryo Communication and Technologyo Manufacturingo Governmento Healthcareo BFSIo Media and Entertainmento Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Mexico• Canadao South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Equinix Inc.• Telehouse• Rackspace US Inc.• Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.• Zayo Group LLC• NTT Communications• Cyxtera Technologies• SaskTel• eStruxture• Centrilogic• Hut 8• Vantage• RackBankExplore More Reports:• Data Center Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-security-market • Data Center Infrastructure Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-market • Data Center Rack Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-rack-market

