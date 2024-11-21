Diversity Leadership, 2024

Awarded to: Norma Argueta, Senior Secretary, District 3A

Norma Argueta, District 3A Probation Office, has shown exceptional commitment to her peers and the Lancaster County community. Her dedication is evident through her active recruitment of highly qualified employees and unwavering support for her colleagues. Volunteering her time for translation services, she helps clients navigate complex situations, ensuring their access to resources and that their voices are heard. A notable example of her impact is assisting the Victim Officer with a client who faced a serious assault and citizenship issues. Norma's expertise, compassionate problem-solving, and leadership significantly enhance judicial operations, foster positive relationships, and promote equal opportunity.

The Diversity Leadership award recognizes employees who foster awareness, continuous education, and communication efforts to showcase diversity initiatives. Recipients of this award exhibit disciplined efforts to learn, discuss, and measure the impacts of diversity within the workplace. Their commitment extends to the establishment of programs or policies that reflect the profound importance of workplace diversity. Moreover, awardees are distinguished by their dedication to promoting an inclusive, high-performing culture where all team members embrace each other's talents and backgrounds.