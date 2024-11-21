Enamine Fast MADE Building Blocks Are Delivered Fast

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine, a scientifically driven provider of chemistry and biology services with the world’s largest catalog of building blocks screening compounds, announced today performance results for Enamine Fast MADE building blocks.

The product was released earlier this year. Fast MADE building blocks (96 million compounds) are a subset of Enamine MADE building blocks. The former is designed to ensure short synthesis and delivery terms. The Fast MADE building blocks are synthesized within 7 to 10 business days with a high success rate (more than 80%) through 1-3 proven synthetic protocols combining in-stock reagents.

The performance data collected over the past six months for 550 ordered compounds confirms that synthesis deadlines are met to complete orders on time. The Chemspace platform simplifies access to the product providing a convenient and efficient search of the Fast MADE building blocks and up-to-date information on pricing and availability.

Volodymyr Yarmolchuk, PhD, Head of the Department of Building Blocks Synthesis and Custom Synthesis: “𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥, 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘢𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘺, 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦'𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘍𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘔𝘈𝘋𝘌 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘴 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘔𝘈𝘋𝘌 𝘉𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information visit: https://enamine.net

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬

Enamine MADE (MAke-on-DEmand) building blocks are a catalog of 1 billion chemical building blocks that can be synthesized within several weeks using short pre-validated experience and starting materials from Enamine stock in 2-4 steps with a 75% success rate. For more information visit: https://enamine.net/building-blocks/made-building-blocks

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬

Enamine Fast MADE building blocks is a special set of Enamine MADE building blocks. The Fast MADE catalog contains 96 million molecules that can be synthesized in ultra-short terms (within 7 to 10 days), through 1-3 commonly utilized procedures with an 80% success rate. For more information visit: https://enamine.net/building-blocks/fast-made-building-blocks

