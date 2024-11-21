AI Model Risk Management Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 12.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 19,036.19 million by 2034

AI Model Risk Management Market

The growing amalgamation of AI in healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing sectors is driving the market demand.

The market includes the merger of commodities, services, and superior practices for recognizing, gauging, and lessening the probabilities liked with AI models.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.The recently published AI Model Risk Management Market study report by Polaris Market Research reveals that the global market was USD 5,703.02 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.8% projected from 2025 to 2034. The global market is expected to offer an absolute opportunity of USD 19,036.19 million by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧AI risk management is a component of the wider field of AI governance. AI governance indicates the railing that sanction AI instruments and systems are secure and moral and stay that way. AI governance is a complete regulation whereas AI risk management is a procedure concentrating particularly on recognizing and confronting susceptibilities and menaces to retain AI systems secure from damage. AI risk management can assist in shutting this opening and authorize firms to utilize AI systems' complete possibility without coming to terms with AI morals or security. The integration of AI into critical applications such as autonomous vehicles, medical diagnostics, and financial services needs strict risk management to sanction security, accuracy, and reliability, pushing the AI model risk management market demand.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Alteryx
• AWS
• C3 AI
• DataBricks
• Google
• H2O.ai
• IBM
• iManage
• LogicGate
• LogicManager
• MathWorks
• Microsoft
• ModelOp
• SAS Institute
• UpGuard

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Growing Funding in AI Technologies: The growing funding in AI technologies and R&D ventures is generating a requirement for strong faith, probability, and security management solutions to safeguard the funding, boosting the demand for AI model risk management market growth.

Growth of Manufacturing Sector: The global manufacturing sector is undergoing sizeable growth as firms look to functional scalability and market augmentation. For instance, in 2022, the sector accorded USD 2.3 trillion to the US GDP, consisting of 11.4% of aggregate GDP.Expansion of E-Commerce: The speedy augmentation of e-commerce propelled by growing internet reach and altering consumer bearing has caused extensive usage of AI technologies for improving varied facets pf online retail.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The AI model risk management market segmentation is based on offering, risk type, application, vertical, and region.• By Application analysis, the fraud detection and risk reduction segment held the largest market share. This is due to the e-commerce industry, fiscal services, and other sectors undergoing a notable rise in digital transactions.• By vertical analysis, the healthcare and life science segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the combination and instigation of AI in healthcare and life sciences is transforming diagnostic, treatment scheming, and drug detection.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the AI model risk management market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because this region is home to several technology mammoths and inventive startups, which pushes notable benefits in AI covering several industries.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The existence of nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are speedily advancing their AI potential, fueling the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the AI model risk management market?
The market size was valued at USD 5,703.02 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 19,036.19 million by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the AI model risk management market?
The global market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2025-2034.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America had the largest share of the global market.

Which application led the market?
In 2024, the fraud detection and risk reduction segment accounted for the largest market share.

Browse PMR's AI Model Risk Management Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 19,036.19 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 12.8% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
Harmonic Filter Market
Drone Sensor Market
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market
Generative AI Coding Assistants Market
Embedded AI Market 