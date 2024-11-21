Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride Market anticipated to surpass US$484.125 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.81%

The bio-based polyvinyl chloride market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% from US$382.854 million billion in 2025 to US$484.125 million by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bio-based polyvinyl chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$484.125 million by 2030.Bio-based polyvinyl chloride is a plastic that stems from non-fossil biological resources. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most commonly used polymers globally and it has a wide application range. On construction sites, PVC piping systems have a long life span, high stiffness, and chemical and corrosion resistance. The best materials for making products or prototypes are non-plastic PVC tube stand-ins.In terms of performance, bio-based PVC is similar to traditional PVC in this regard. It can resist different environmental conditions and is hard to hence applicable in many industries. The idea of circular economy is based on principles such as reusability that are in most cases associated with bio-based PVC items being recyclable most times. Consequently, this recyclability both propels sustainability and minimizes pollution thereby resulting in increased market coverage. The cost of biobased PVC is declining relative to traditional petroleum-based PVC due to rising production volumes and technological advancements. Its affordability increases its allure for a range of uses. For instance, Braskem and SCG Chemicals joined forces in August 2023 to establish Braskem Siam Company Limited. The company would be able to boost its market presence and broaden its product offerings as a result.Further, the increasing demand for bio-based PVC is due to governments and consumers globally focusing more on environmental issues; hence, it is gaining popularity. In addition, this has been accompanied by research into other environmentally friendly options. Conservationists have however attributed the use of bio-based PVC to the enactment of legal instruments necessitating sustainable material use in addition to reducing carbon footprints. This approach imposes an obligation upon various sectors to explore this product as observed by some countries.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bio-based-polyvinyl-chloride-market The bio-based polyvinyl chloride market, by application, is divided into six types- Pipes, wires and cables, bags, bins, bottles, agricultural films, electrical and electronics and other applications. Bio-based PVC is perfect for building pipes and fittings because it does not require much maintenance, and is chemical-resistant and durable. As a result of the properties, the pipes can carry various types of liquid including water and chemicals and last for a long time. Based on these, such pipes are used in construction projects whose maintenance cost is low, making them cost-effective for infrastructure.Further, bio-based PVC has become a preferred material for pipes and fittings is and industries are becoming increasingly concerned about environmental protection in general particularly about construction and water management. This is because, as firms invest to reduce their reliance on non-renewable resources and cut back on their carbon emissions, traditional PVC becomes less attractive whereas alternatives like bio-based vinyl chloride polymer offer better substitutes for use in place of it.The bio-based polyvinyl chloride market, by type, is divided into two types- Rigid and flexible. Rigid PVC is an excellent option owing to its superb quality and sturdiness, ideal for various uses which include but are not limited to pipes in construction projects or automobile parts manufacturers. Industries require such stuff as marine vessels since they do not rust easily which makes them perfect for sea navigation purposes especially given that they can withstand tough weather conditions such as storms etc. Furthermore, biotech-based rigid PVC has become more popular because people want things made from natural resources without any harm done.The bio-based polyvinyl chloride market, by end-users, is divided into six types- Building and construction, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, packaging, and other end-user industries. Throughout the forecast period, the building and construction segment is expected to have a greater demand for biobased polyvinyl chloride. Carbon balance PVC is a green building certificate such as LEED and conforms with sustainable construction. This usage enhances ecological construction efforts that target reduced environmental wastage from construction materials.Some of the decorative and interior design elements may also be produced from biobased PVC profiles and mouldings, such as baseboards, chair rails, and crown mouldings. Effective wall cladding options can be biobased PVC sidings and panels for commercial and residential buildings; they are known to last long with minimal maintenance needed. Sustainable biobased PVC is used to make some of the following flooring materials- premium vinyl tiles as well as planks to provide additional information about this aspect.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the bio-based polyvinyl chloride market during the forecasted period. Due to its durability and versatility, there is great demand for plastic products made from polyvinyl chloride in Asia Pacific, especially bio-based PVC, because of the strong industrial and construction activities. With the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure in states such as China and India, the application of pipes and fittings, vehicle components and consumer goods are some of the factors why people are using it in different ways. With the continuous expansion of the building and industrial sectors, the Asia Pacific region is now leading the bio-based PVC market.The research includes several key players from the bio-based polyvinyl chloride market, such as Vynova Group, Cargill, Tarkett, Teknor Apex, Avient Corporation, Orbia, ENSO Plastics, RENOLIT SE, Westlake Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, Inovyn.The market analytics report segments the bio-based polyvinyl chloride market using the following criteria:• By Applicationo Pipeso Wires And Cableso Bags, Bins, And Bottleso Agricultural Filmso Electrical And Electronicso Other Applications• By Typeo Rigido Flexible• By End-User Industryo Building and Constructiono Automotiveo Healthcareo Agricultureo Packagingo Other End-user Industries• By Geography:o North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• United Arab Emirates• Rest of Middle East and Africao Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Vynova Group• Cargill• Tarkett• Teknor Apex• Avient Corporation• Orbia• ENSO Plastics• RENOLIT SE• Westlake Vinnolit GmbH & Co. 