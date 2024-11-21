Anthropy Creates New Alliances to Foster a Stronger, Fairer, and More Sustainable Future for Britain

Anthropy Gathering 2023 Anthropy Gathering 2023 Anthropy Gathering 2023

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance chairs include Rain Newton-Smith, CEO of CBI; Kelly Beaver MBE, CEO of Ipsos; Ben Fletcher, Transformation Director at The Very Group; Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of the Royal Voluntary Service Anthropy , the UK’s largest leadership gathering and a driving force for national change, has announced it has created 14 Alliances focussed on devising conversations that foster a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable future for Britain.The newly established Alliances will work to identify and prioritise key issues that require fresh ideas, best practices, and impactful initiatives to help propel positive change across the UK.Each Alliance brings together leaders based on geographical focus or specialised knowledge aligned with Anthropy’s core goals of sustainability, equity, and prosperity.The Alliances comprise:- Children and Education: Led by Ben Fletcher, CFO and Transformation Director at The Very Group. This Alliance focuses on children’s wellbeing, skills development, lifelong learning and adapting education for new technologies.- Emerging Leaders: Co-chaired by Louisa Harris, Fractional Chief Sustainability Officer at Brandpie and Saima Rasool, Head of Strategy at Two Billion Strong. This Alliance ensures representation of future leaders’ voices in the Anthropy agenda.- Health: Chaired by Emma Sergeant, President of DAS/Omnicom Europe. This Alliance highlights health inequalities, public health and the future management of health services.- Vibrant Places: Led by Sarah Walker-Smith, CEO of Ampa Group. This Alliance explores how economic, cultural, and environmental factors contribute to vibrant towns and cities.- Responsible Business: Chaired by Helen Bennett, CEO of Weber Shandwick UK. This Alliance looks at the challenges and obstacles around ethical business practices and governance in practice.- International Trade, Aid, and Infrastructure: Led by Tamara Box, Managing Partner of ReedSmith. This Alliance is working to bring conversations around Britain’s influence through trade, aid and cultural diplomacy.- Economy: Chaired by Rain Newton-Smith, CEO of CBI. This Alliance focuses on factors needed for a sustainable, innovative, and globally competitive UK economy.- Media and Communications: Chaired by Kelly Beaver MBE, CEO of Ipsos. This Alliance considers the future of communication, transparency and authentic representation in media.- Workplace and Employability: Led by Kirstie Donnelly MBE. This Alliance explores economic growth, talent development and evolving expectations of management.- Climate and Natural Places: Chaired by Rob Doepel, UK&I Managing Partner for Sustainability at EY. This Alliance is focusing on nature and biodiversity considering the market for nature credits and how is actually driven inside businesses.- Active Citizenship: Chaired by Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of the Royal Voluntary Service. This Alliance is fostering societal leadership and engagement.Anthropy also has regional Alliances, whose focus is to look at what is happening nationally through the lens of their own region. The chairs have been appointed for three regions:- East of England: Dr Ros Rivaz, Chair of the Board at Anglian Water- London and South East: Peter Hogg, Partner of Arcadis- South West: Paul Edwards, Managing Director for Lombard and Specialist Businesses at NatWestEach Alliance will design two flagship sessions for the Anthropy25 leadership summit, held annually at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Between 26-28 March 2025, Anthropy25 will bring together 2,000+ thought leaders and decision-makers from across the UK to work towards a better Britain. With over 200 sessions led by more than 600 speakers, the event will span three days and take over the entire Eden Project site. With 15+ live stages running simultaneously throughout the summit, attendees will engage in diverse conversations addressing a wide array of critical topics, and the intersection between them, thus breaking down silos.Anthropy Founder and Chairman, John O’Brien MBE, formerly EMEA managing partner of Omnicom’s ONE HUNDRED consortium explained, “These Alliances present a significant opportunity for collaborative leadership to shape our national agenda and are essential for framing our national gathering agenda. The strength of our agenda comes from our collaborative alliance groups, and others who apply to develop the themes and sessions. We are thrilled to have these exceptional leaders on board, whose contributions will undoubtedly inspire the pursuit of a better Britain.”Businesses and individuals looking to attend the gathering, please visit https://anthropy.uk/national-gathering/ for more information.

