MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe awards best performing Extension and Advisory Services officials, 20 Nov

A crucial component of DRDAR’s strategy is the provision of extension and advisory services to rural communities, smallholder farmers, and agricultural cooperatives.

These services are critical for empowering rural stakeholders, enhancing agricultural productivity, and fostering sustainable livelihoods. By providing timely and relevant information, DRDAR’s extension officers enable farmers to adopt best practices, improve crop and animal yields, and increase income.

The awards will be the recognition for their contribution towards upliftment of the Eastern Cape communities through their work of advising farmers about good agricultural practices.

MEC Kontsiwe will motivate the practitioners to further promote innovation and best practices to contribute towards sustainable food and nutrition security goals and the creation of Improved Livelihoodjobs.

These awards are meant to the improve image and promote the professionalism of the officials by showcasing the successes achieved through effective advisory to farmers.

The theme for the awards is “Leveraging Innovation and Technology to Enhance Extension and Advisory Services for Sustainable Agriculture Growth, improved livelihood and an Security”.

Members of the media are invited to cover this event that will take place as follows:

Venue: Mentors Kraal, Jeffrey’s Bay

Date: 21 November 2024

Time: 18h00

For more information and to RSVP:

MEC’s spokesperson

Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 082 494 3600

