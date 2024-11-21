North West Legislature meets with Office of the Premier on performance report and annual performance plans, 21 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will hold oversight meeting with the Office of the Premier over the 2024/25 Second Quarter Performance Report and first draft 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Thursday, 21 November 2024

Time : 11h00

Venue : Maquassi Hills Local Municipal Chamber, Wolmaranstad

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

