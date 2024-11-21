SA secures world’s first 100% hydrogen-capable gas turbines

Release date: 21/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has secured a landmark agreement with ATCO Australia to contract global technology leader GE Vernova to supply a first-of-its-kind, advanced, aeroderivative gas turbine solution, capable of running on 100 per cent renewable hydrogen for the groundbreaking Whyalla hydrogen power plant.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, solidifies South Australia’s role as a global leader in renewable energy and progresses the state’s ambitious Hydrogen Jobs Plan by introducing future-ready, zero-emission power generation technology.

At the core of the Whyalla hydrogen power plant are GE Vernova’s LM6000VELOX aeroderivative gas turbines, which have been engineered to be capable to run on 100 per cent renewable hydrogen fuel.

By harnessing the state’s extensive renewable energy resources from large-scale wind and solar farms, the state will be able to produce and store renewable hydrogen, which will fuel the LM6000VELOX turbines and provide reliable, clean power to South Australia’s electricity grid.

ATCO Australia secured an order with GE Vernova in respect of the project, for four LM6000VELOX units with commissioning expected in early 2026.

This marks the first time a GE Vernova power plant project, at commercial scale, will be powered by aeroderivative gas turbine combustion technology capable of operating on 100 per cent hydrogen.

The Whyalla hydrogen plant is expected to deliver 200 megawatts (MW) of power and will play a vital role in providing firming power to South Australia’s electricity grid, ensuring reliable energy during periods when wind and solar may be intermittent.

GE Vernova’s advanced gas turbines, with their capability to operate on 100% hydrogen, will offer a clean, flexible power solution that enables a smooth transition to a hydrogen-powered future.

By investing in hydrogen-ready technology, the South Australian Government is further solidifying its commitment in leading clean energy innovation.

As the Whyalla hydrogen power plant progresses, South Australia’s position at the forefront of global renewable energy efforts will continue to inspire and set a benchmark for a zero-emission future.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is at the forefront of the global shift to clean energy, and our investment in 100% hydrogen-capable technology at Whyalla sets a new standard for what’s possible.

This partnership with GE Vernova, through ATCO Australia, brings us one step closer to a future powered by zero-emission hydrogen, positioning South Australia as a leader in renewable energy innovation.

By integrating this world-first technology, we are not only supporting our state’s energy security but also creating a blueprint for sustainable, hydrogen-fuelled power that the rest of the world can follow.

Attributable to John Ivulich, CEO and Country Chair, ATCO Australia.

With more than 75 percent of energy generated from renewable resources, South Australia is set to become a global leader in producing and utilising renewable hydrogen and we are delighted to be part of this project that can unlock decarbonisation opportunities.

By deploying GE Vernova’s first-of-its-kind aeroderivative solution, able to operate on 100 percent hydrogen, we will support South Australia’s continued energy transition and decarbonisation journey, in alignment with the State’s goals outlined in the Government’s Hydrogen Jobs Plan.

Attributable to Eric Gray, CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business

GE Vernova has been investing over the years in R&D to advance the capabilities of its combustion systems to burn higher blends of hydrogen.

We are proud to unveil our first 100 percent hydrogen-ready aeroderivative gas turbine solution to support our customers’ decarbonization goals while maintaining grid reliability, which requires the deploying of renewable and conventional power technology in tandem.

The South Australian Government, through our project partner ATCO Australia, selected GE Vernova as the preferred equipment supplier for its Hydrogen Jobs Plan, and we are honoured to work with ATCO Australia and BOC in this first-of-its-kind project, which is a major step in support of South Australia’s renewable energy future.