Warning for parents about potential of serious mountain bike injuries

Parents and teens are being warned about the dangers of mountain bikes with tips on how to stay safe, following a rise in trauma presentations at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, including two boys who almost became paralysed.

Since the beginning of October, 14 children have presented to the hospital’s emergency department who required treatment from the trauma team, suffering from mountain biking injuries – some with life threatening injuries.

In October, 14-year-old Jack Evans-Wood’s accident led to five spinal vertebrae being fractured, biting so hard that he almost detached his tongue and needing to be placed in an induced coma, he spent six days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Three weeks earlier, Elliott Senior, aged 15, fractured two vertebrae in his cervical spine (his neck) which could have resulted in quadriplegia.

With the sport growing in popularity, and presentations on the rise, specialists are reminding parents and young people to be extra careful with mountain bikes, wear the right gear and familiarise themselves with first aid procedures.

Young people are urged to always go mountain biking with someone who can call for help if an accident occurs.

Parents are also encouraged to teach young people about common spinal injury symptoms, which include significant pain in the neck and back, numbness or weakness in the arms or legs.

If an accident occurs with the above symptoms, injured individuals should lie flat on their back, remain still, and call Triple Zero (000) for ambulance assistance.

To help prevent injury, young people should always wear correct mountain biking protective gear – including full face helmets, chest protectors, knee and shoulder pads, and appropriate clothing. Helmets should always be replaced following an accident – even if only minimally damaged.

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Women’s and Children’s Hospital has seen some serious mountain biking injuries in the past couple of months.

We want our kids to keep active outdoors, but we’re urging parents and teenagers to do this safely.

High-quality protective gear could be the difference between a life-changing injury and being able to walk away from a serious accident.

When Santa’s putting a mountain bike under the Christmas tree, ask for a sturdy helmet and protective clothing, including goggles and knee pads, to go with it.

No price compares to the cost of your child’s life.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adult and Paediatric Spine Surgeon, Dr Meenu Shun

With Christmas around the corner, there are going to be a lot of children getting mountain bikes as presents. We are already seeing serious spine injuries and people need to understand the risks.

Spine injuries may be managed with a brace that has to be worn for weeks to months, or with spine surgery - which can include screws, rods or plates being inserted to stabilise the bones.

Our strong message to parents is make sure your child has the right protective gear, that they go with someone responsible, and if anything does happen – to remain still and call for help.

Attributable to Jack Evans-Wood

I just got too much speed on my second jump and landed on my head. My friend Jackson was with me and told me not to move. He ran down to find some phone reception and called the ambulance and my mum.

It was only when I got to the hospital that I realised I’d pretty much bitten my tongue off and was losing a lot of blood. They placed me in an induced coma for a day, and then after that, when they did the MRI scan, they could see I’d had multiple spine fractures. If I’d gotten up, moved, or walked after the accident, I could be paraplegic now.

My friend Jackson saved my life and I want other people my age to know what they should do if they’re injured, or their friend is injured.

People should be careful, wear the right helmet and if you fall, just stay still, and call the ambulance.

Attributable to Elliott Senior

I was in the wrong gear and didn’t have enough speed going into a jump so I knew that I wasn’t going to make it, but there was no time for me to get off the track.

I ended up going over my bike, landing on my head and somersaulting forward back on to my feet. My whole body was tingling, and my neck hurt but I was upright, so I walked over to a bench and lay down. I called my parents because I was in shock, and I didn’t think I had hurt myself too badly. I was with a group of friends who stayed with me until I was picked up.

It wasn’t until I got to the hospital and the x-rays and CT scans showed that I had broken two bones in my neck, that I realised it was pretty serious. Yeah, my whole life changed in that moment.

My advice to all riders would be always ride with friends, make sure you wear protective gear and if you crash badly, remain still, and call an ambulance.

Knowing what to do in these situations can save your life and ultimately keep you safe. Riding is for all ages and eventually I want to ride again, but this time I have a better understanding and greater respect for the dangers.