【Celebrate handover anniversary across Macao】MGTO’s new webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” spotlights businesses’ special offers in December

MACAU, November 21 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will introduce a promotional webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” to bring into the limelight more than 450 special offers of local integrated resort enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. The themed webpage will be available between 1 and 31 December. Macao residents and visitors can check out and enjoy these offers in the city for a deeper experience of Macao’s diverse “tourism +” and unique charm, in joyful celebration of the handover anniversary.

Enjoy 450 special offers and spend more around Macao for handover anniversary

The promotional webpage “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” showcases a wide range of special offers presented by various integrated resort enterprises, SMEs and transport service operators in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. There are more than 450 special offers including around 280 catering offers. The special offers cover dining, shopping, accommodation, leisure and entertainment as well as admission tickets. The website enables residents’ and visitors’ seamless access to such information, with the aim to spur spending in festive December and promote community travel as consumers stream into local districts, especially through SMEs’ offers, for greater synergistic effect.

Launch on 1 December with multichannel promotions

The platform “Fancy Treats at Your Fingertips” (https://macao25offer.macaotourism.gov.mo) will be available between 1 and 31 December, in Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English.

MGTO will promote the platform through different channels such as social media, “What’s On” and promotional video production, as well as providing promotional posters for participating businesses, to attract more local and visiting viewers of the website about various offers, leading to more robust tourism and spending.