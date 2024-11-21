ADB and Kyrgyz Republic 30 Years of Partnership Anniversary

Transcript

Since nineteen ninety-four, the Asian Development Bank has been a vital partner in advancing inclusive economic growth in the Kyrgyz Republic. Over the past three decades, ADB and the Kyrgyz Republic—a successful cooperation spanning more than two hundred seventeen projects and technical assistance aimed at reducing poverty, improving infrastructure, and tackling gender and social inequalities. Through these efforts, citizens have gained better access to roads, clean drinking water, electricity, and new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. Rehabilitation of the Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plants will increase reliability of the national and regional power systems and increase generation capacity of the power plants. Rebuilding key transport networks is also critical to supporting economic growth and access to public services across the country. With ADB’s assistance, a 140-km road section linking Balykchy and Bashkugandy, a part of the highly important North–South Alternate Corridor, was reconstructed.

Eldar Samarkulov, Deputy team leader

"It is a great benefit that such new roads are being built in our country, as they will connect not only two regions, but also two countries"

ADB’s support for the education sector has increased secondary school enrollment and led to the development of a relevant, multidisciplinary curriculum for Kyrgyz schools. Additionally, a comprehensive system for technical and vocational education and training has been established.

Zeynep Aytieva, Teacher of Agriculture Production and Processing Technology

"Our workshop is now equipped with the latest modern equipment. Previously, we had to send our students to private companies for practical training, but now they can have hands-on practice right in the workshop".

Healthcare has also seen significant improvement. In collaboration with ADB, the Kyrgyz government mobilized fifty million dollars for the COVID-nineteen Response Project.

In response to global climate challenges, ADB is modernizing irrigation systems across twenty thousand hectares of farmland. This project enables Kyrgyz farmers to manage water resources more efficiently, boosting both sustainability and crop yields.

Environmental conservation and tourism development in the Issyk-Kul region have also been key priorities since two thousand nine.

Furthermore, the Urban Transport Electrification Project is set to lower vehicle costs, improve air quality, and reduce carbon emissions.

ADB’s partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes climate adaptation and private sector development, fostering inclusive, multisectoral, and sustainable growth that will elevate living standards nationwide.