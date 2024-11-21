Confidential Recovery Now Accepts Aetna Insurance to Expand Access to Drug Rehabilitation Services in San Diego

Confidential Recovery Logo Group counseling is a frequent activity in outpatient rehab. Veterans benefit from individual counseling.

Confidential Recovery, a San Diego outpatient drug rehab, is 'in-network' with Aetna, expanding access to high-quality addiction treatment services.

Our partnership with Aetna Health is a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and most importantly, accessible addiction treatment.” — Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidential Recovery, a San Diego outpatient drug and alcohol rehab program, is pleased to announce their ‘in-network’ partnership with Aetna. Being an outpatient rehab that is covered by Aetna will allow Confidential Recovery to increase the accessibility of high-quality addiction treatment services to more individuals struggling with substance abuse in the San Diego area.

Confidential Recovery celebrated its 10th Year Anniversary in October, and being ‘in-network’ with Aetna is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to ensure that more individuals in San Diego receive the high-quality care they need for their recovery journey.

Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO of Confidential Recovery, says "When we started Confidential Recovery in 2014, our vision was to help as many men and women find and maintain sobriety as possible. Our partnership with Aetna Health is a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and most importantly, accessible addiction treatment."

Confidential Recovery provides services for adults in San Diego, including addiction treatment for first responders and veterans. Navy Veteran Jay Wylie, the Operations Manager says, "We believe that financial barriers should not prevent anyone from accessing the help they need. Accepting Aetna insurance for drug rehab services will help us reach more individuals who are in pursuit of recovery and support."

Confidential Recovery offers a range of outpatient services designed for adults to integrate into their busy lives, including one-on-one counseling and support group meetings. The facility's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to creating a supportive and effective treatment environment that respects the dignity and individuality of each client.

For more information about Confidential Recovery and the services offered, please visit https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/ or call (619) 452–1200.

