Present Moments Recovery Expands Services to Provide Outpatient Detox in San Diego

Outpatient detox, also known as at-home detox is becoming an increasingly popular treatment service, and Present Moments Recovery in San Diego now offers it.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Present Moments Recovery, one of San Diego’s leading addiction treatment providers, has expanded their outpatient offerings to support outpatient detoxification, also known as at-home detox. The family and veteran-run facility made the decision to add the outpatient detox level of care after noticing that some clients were a good fit for this treatment arrangement and also is the preference of many insurance payers for this type of treatment.

The outpatient detox level of care is appropriate for those who will undergo mild to moderate withdrawals, have a supportive home environment, and family or professional responsibilities they can’t step away from. While the client will be living at home during their outpatient detox, they will have regular in-person and virtual check-ins to get one-on-one counseling, have their vital signs monitored, perform drug tests, and other treatment protocols.

“More people than ever are getting clinical support with detoxification, but it can be overwhelming to commit to inpatient care,” said Mark Gladden, Founder and CEO of Present Moments Recovery. “As long as the client meets the criteria and participates fully in their daily appointments, this is an excellent option.”

The substances that clients can undergo an outpatient detoxification for are the same addictive substances that people usually seek treatment for: alcohol, opioids, cocaine, benzodiazepines (like Xanax) and others. Depending on the drug of choice, the acuteness of the detox has to be considered, so there will be a full assessment completed by Present Moments Recovery’s medical director prior to approving the at-home level of care.

To start the process of undergoing an outpatient detox in San Diego with Present Moments Recovery, call Mark Gladden directly at (619) 363-4767, or contact them through their website here: https://www.presentmomentsrecovery.com/outpatient-detox

More about Present Moments Recovery

The residential drug treatment program was opened in 2014 by U.S. veteran Mark and and his wife Amy Gladden in Carlsbad, San Diego County. They quickly extended their level of care to include the entire continuum, from detoxification to sober living.

Present Moments Recovery is licensed and certified by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS). In 2023, Mark and Amy expanded their support services by opening a senior living residence in San Diego that provides memory care and hospice services called Present Moments Senior Living.

