Governor Abbott Announces Temple Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

November 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Temple has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Temple on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Temple is a city that thrives on creativity, and becoming Music Friendly Texas certified will deepen our commitment to supporting local talent and fostering a vibrant cultural scene,” said Temple Mayor Tim Davis. “This certification is a testament to our dedication to making Temple a destination for musicians and music lovers alike.”

“Music has always been a powerful way to bring communities together, and becoming Music Friendly Texas certified will open up new opportunities for collaboration, growth, and celebration in Temple,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Walker. “We are excited about the future and the positive impact this initiative will have on our city.”

“Congratulations to Temple for being recognized by the Governor's Office as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Texas Music Series sponsor Mack Purifoy. “Temple has a diverse variety of great venues that are fabulous for music and musicians of all genres. I look forward to Temple assisting with the creation of many more opportunities to benefit all musicians, venues, music-supportive businesses, and fans of local live music.”

“As an up-and-coming music venue in West Temple, gaining Music Friendly Texas certification provides Bold Republic with a valuable opportunity to continue cultivating a strong sense of connection with our rapidly growing community,” said Bold Republic Brewing Company Events & Music Coordinator Jamie Hodges. “We are beyond excited to see how much this will help our local music scene will evolve and thrive.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Temple will be held at the City Council Chambers and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Temple Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, November 21 at 5:00PM

Temple Municipal Building

2nd Floor Council Chambers

2 N. Main Street

Temple, TX 76501

To attend virtually: templetx.gov/departments/administration/city_secretary/recent_agendas___minutes/index.php

Inquiries may be directed to Nohely Mackowiak, City of Temple Communications & Public Relations Division Director, nmackowiak@templetx.gov, 254-298-5431

Temple becomes the 70th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.