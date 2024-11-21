State Capitol Police Welcomes New Chief

N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. today announced the appointment of Terry Green as the new chief of the State Capitol Police. Green, a veteran law enforcement professional with nearly 35 years of experience, has served as the department's deputy chief for the past five years.

“Terry Green has earned the trust and respect of the department’s personnel over the course of the last five years, pulling shifts on weekends and after hours for special events right alongside them,” said Secretary Buffaloe. “His collaborative spirit and willingness to work with our local, state and federal partners is especially valued. I welcome him to my leadership team in his new role.”

Prior to joining the State Capitol Police, Green served with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, progressing through the ranks as sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major and eventually retiring as chief of staff. In addition to his many years of law enforcement service, Green retired from the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of sergeant major.

Green holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is also a graduate of North Carolina State University's Administrative Officer Management Program and of the Executive Leadership Development Program from the UNC Kenan-Flager Business School.

###

