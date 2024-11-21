Hiland Dairy Announces Holiday Promotion Showcasing Gratitude and Goodness with Recipes, Prizes, and Consumer Savings

Hiland’s Gratitude and Goodness campaign aims to support consumers in honoring their holiday traditions.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiland Dairy invites families and holiday hosts to join its Gratitude and Goodness campaign this holiday season. The campaign features exclusive holiday recipes, hosting tips, and the chance to win a Grand Prize valued at $500, including a Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Chef's Oven and free Hiland Dairy product coupons.Hiland Dairy's holiday promotion celebrates togetherness and gratitude, offering practical tools and inspiration for unforgettable meals with loved ones. On HilandDairy.com, consumers can discover holiday recipes like Sausage and Sage Stuffing, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, and festive desserts. Tips for hosting stress-free celebrations and downloadable shopping lists will also be available.“At Hiland Dairy, we’re committed to making holiday traditions even more special,” shared Sarah Carey, Marketing Manager at Hiland Dairy. “Our Gratitude and Goodness campaign represents the joy of family gatherings and our gratitude for the moments spent together. From delicious recipes to exciting prizes, we’re here to help our consumers savor the season.”The campaign runs from November 11 to December 15, 2024, and includes a chance to win the grand prize, cost-saving coupons to make Hiland Dairy products part of your holiday meals, and expert holiday hosting tips.Consumers can visit hilanddairy.com/goodness to explore recipes, enter the sweepstakes, and sign up for hosting tips.About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

