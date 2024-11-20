CBP officers seize over $800K in marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana that totaled over $804,000 in street value.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Packages containing nearly 360 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Nov. 15 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2023 Chevrolet S10 Max hauling a commercial shipment of seat cushions for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 359.79 pounds of alleged marijuana within the commodity. The narcotics combined had a street value of $804,902. CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

