Forward Operating Lab in Cincinnati helps CBP identify dangerous shipments

CINCINNATI— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS) opened a Forward Operating Laboratory (FOL) in Cincinnati on November 12 that brings responsive and timely scientific support to CBP’s mission. FOLs are co-located at strategically chosen ports of entry to achieve an operator-focused, field-forward posture. The FOL operates under the concept of integration and side-by-side coordination with law enforcement personnel.

CBP is now able to expedite enforcement actions and generate information capitalizing on the agency’s collective expertise to address current and emerging threats. Previously, for an identification of complex or newly emerging substances, it would have to be sent to a lab in Chicago, which could take weeks.

“The shipper would know that due to the length of time their shipment was missing, it had probably been seized,” said Cincinnati’s Port Director, Eric Zizelman. “They would be wary of an investigation and would have the opportunity to change up their smuggling tactics, but now, it never leaves the building and can take four seconds for identification.”

The integration of laboratory personnel with CBP operators and intelligence analysts provides several benefits to generating timely information: corroboration of collected information / intelligence, immediate identification of suspected controlled substances, and quick discovery of a shipper or receiver’s identity. Field-forwarded scientific support may lead to swifter prosecutions, closure of intelligence gaps, seizures of illicit substances, and arrests of suspects. Ultimately, this level of collaboration contributes to efficient use of individual parts to better serve justice to individuals and groups that threaten the security of the United States.

“Synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, are a dangerous and deadly threat facing the United States – Forward Operating Laboratories staffed by highly trained CBP chemists help protect our communities,” said CBP Assistant Commissioner Dave Fluty. “This laboratory will help us stay ahead of emerging drug threats and save lives.”

“Partnerships like these are essential for CBP to stay on the cutting edge of interdicting contraband safely and efficiently,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office. “Our dedicated workforce’s highest priority is to protect the American people against foreign and domestic threats and place America’s safety first.

Front line needs are constantly evolving, and the lab must continuously adapt by rapidly developing or deploying new capabilities and resources. Strategic alignment allows for redirecting these resources to critical Agency operational requirements to meet the dynamic law enforcement environment.

