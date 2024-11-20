CBP and Safe Skies LLC Partner to Provide Master Tools for Opening and Re-locking Safe Skies Luggage Locks

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is pleased to announce a formal partnership with Safe Skies LLC under the Donations Acceptance Program. Through this partnership, Safe Skies LLC will provide Safe Skies Made in the USA TSA Universal Master Tools and ongoing training to CBP officers at ports of entry. These tools are designed to permit CBP officers to open and re-lock Safe Skies compatible luggage locks during routine inspections.

“CBP is pleased to announce a partnership with Safe Skies LLC. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in accessibility for authorized personnel to manipulate Safe Skies compatible locks, thereby bolstering CBP’s overarching mission of safeguarding America’s borders and protecting the public from potential threats,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations.

“We’re excited that CBP will accept Safe Skies’ master tools as part of this mutually beneficial relationship,” said David Tropp, founder of Safe Skies. “Our patent-protected technology makes it safer and easier for authorized personnel to perform physical inspections, something both CBP and travelers appreciate.”

Use of the Safe Skies master tool to open passenger luggage locks prioritizes both efficiency and traveler satisfaction. This approach helps preserve the integrity of luggage, avoiding costly damage and replacement. It enhances security by allowing controlled access and streamlining processes for officers, which leads to shorter wait times for travelers. Additionally, this initiative fosters a sense of community support and cooperation, highlighting a collaborative effort to address the challenges faced by travelers. The Safe Skies master tool solution sets a positive precedent that can inspire broader improvements in the traveler experience while fostering security and safeguarding our nation.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.CBP.gov/DAP.