Bangladesh man wanted for murder arrested by CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a Bangladesh citizen who admitted to being arrested and charged with murder in 2004.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

On April 19, CBP officers encountered Md-Jamilur Rahman, a 57-year-old-male citizen of Bangladesh, after he was denied entry into Canada. During secondary inspection, the subject admitted to CBP officers that he did not reveal on his U.S. visa application that he had been arrested and charged by Bangladesh law enforcement with murder. Subsequent to Rahman’s failure to disclose the murder charges on his visa application, it was determined that he committed fraud to gain entry into the United States.

“Our vigilant and skilled CBP officers took the extra steps to identify and apprehend a violent illegal alien,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their outstanding work ensured this individual was held accountable as he will be deported to his home country.”

Rahman was processed by CBP officers and turned over to officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE/ERO). Rahman is currently detained at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York awaiting removal proceedings from the United States.

