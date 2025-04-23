Agents in Michigan apprehend illegal border crosser on St. Clair River
EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Assisted by the local community, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended an Iranian citizen who Illegally entered the United States from Canada, Sunday.
While patrolling the border, Marysville agents received reports of a person carrying a paddle board along the U.S. side of the St. Clair River near East China Township.
Agents quickly located and identified the 18-year-old man who had just illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border through the St. Clair River. He was taken into custody.
“Incidents like this underscore the vital role the public plays in border security,” said Chief Patrol Agent John Morris of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Detroit Sector. “We rely on and value the vigilance and cooperation of our communities to identify and report suspicious activity, and their involvement remains essential to our mission.”
Record checks revealed the man as Iranian national legally residing in Canada. He was processed for expedited removal and returned to Canada.
Border security is a shared responsibility. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity near the border by calling the Border Patrol’s 24/7 tip line at 1-800-537-3220.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.